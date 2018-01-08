Everyday Classics, Collectibles, Racing Cars: 2017: a successful year for ALL TIME STARS

ALL TIME STARS by Mercedes-Benz Classic has become established in the market, as reflected in the business performance for 2017: transactions involving classic Mercedes-Benz vehicles grew by nearly 50 percent compared with 2016. This success is a perfect match for the new vehicle sales of Mercedes-Benz. ALL TIME STARS was founded as a start-up as recently as 2015 and is continuously expanding its product range: factory restorations carrying the quality seal of the manufacturer guarantee the highest quality. ALL TIME STARS will in future also showcase itself in a new showroom scheduled to open in the second half of the year in Motorworld München.

Stuttgart. Classic Mercedes-Benz automobiles were more valuable than ever in 2017: renowned market research firm HAGI has determined an increase in value for the classics from the Stuttgart-based brand of 8.6 percent in the first eleven months of last year. The late-model collectors' vehicles, the so-called emerging classics, even saw an increase in value by 19.3 percent according to HAGI. This development reflects the fascination for the brand and has also boosted Mercedes-Benz Classic with its own ALL TIME STARS vehicle business: almost 50 percent more vehicles were sold in 2017 than the year before – the line-up ranged from young classic cars and highly exclusive classics to rare racing cars. Prospective buyers can find the list of currently available vehicles at http://www.mercedes-benz.com/alltimestars

"2017 was a successful year for ALL TIME STARS", says Christian Boucke, Head of Mercedes-Benz Classic. "Our good performance is a perfect match for the outstanding development at Mercedes-Benz Cars." Patrik Gottwick, responsible for the vehicle business at Mercedes-Benz Classic: "We are proud that we have also been this successful on the market for automotive classics. Our offer to be able to purchase classics of the brand in the Mercedes-Benz Museum is immensely popular. "

ALL TIME STARS enjoys a presence with a permanent showroom on Level 0 of the Mercedes-Benz Museum, with the web-based digital sales platform at http://www.mercedes-benz.com/alltimestars as well as at numerous events such as trade fairs and car meets, from the Rétromobile in Paris and the Techno Classica in Essen to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California. Another new showroom is scheduled to open in the second half of 2018 in Motorworld München.

The vehicle business of Mercedes-Benz Classic also sets trends with proprietary formats. They include the all-brand classic car meet Cars & Coffee at the Mercedes-Benz Museum and the stylish ALL TIME STARS Summer Lounge on the museum hill. The presentation and intensive use of the internet and social media fits the start-up character of ALL TIME STARS.

The highlights of the vehicle business of Mercedes-Benz Classic in 2017 included a 2005 AMG-Mercedes C-Class Racing Touring Car (W 203) used in the DTM racing series, an extremely rare factory-restored 300 SL Roadster (W 198) from 1958, and a Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (W 201) high-performance saloon from 1990 – best-known on the scene as "EVO 2". The SL sports cars of the 107 model series and the saloons and coupés of the 123 model series were also highly popular.

Acquisition of special vehicles

ALL TIME STARS is expanding its product range consistently with the selective acquisition of particularly interesting vehicles from the long history of the brand bearing the three-pointed star. This includes, for example, a 300 SL Coupé (W 198) from 1954, which was delivered at that time in a unique colour combination of green-beige paint finish and green-grey leather appointments. Another absolute rarity is a 280 SL of the 113 model series ("Pagoda") from 1967 – it has chassis number 2. Both classics are factory-restored with maximum authenticity to the original specification for ALL TIME STARS in the Manufaktur restoration facility of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Centre in Fellbach. A unique offer as only the manufacturer can provide.

"After a successful year in 2017, we are now looking forward to 2018. We will enhance the market with rare and extraordinary young classic cars and classics bearing the three-pointed star", says Christian Boucke. The kick-off for the presence of ALL TIME STARS at trade fairs will be the Techno Classica in Essen (21 to 25 March 2018) and the Retro Classics in Stuttgart (22 to 25 March 2018).

The know-how of the brand specialists and the great enthusiasm for a culture of authenticity are the unique selling points for the vehicle business of Mercedes-Benz Classic. "Maximum transparency and a reliable assessment of all offered vehicles in different editions guarantees the prospective buyer that at ALL TIME STARS he finds exactly the vehicle he is looking for", says Patrik Gottwick to underscore the philosophy of the vehicle business in the Mercedes-Benz Museum. All young classic cars and classics undergo a thorough 160-point inspection and receive a Classic Data expert assessment. From a technical standpoint, they correspond at least to a grade of 2 for their condition – that is to say, good to very good.

ALL TIME STARS vehicles are categorised in three editions: the Concours Edition comprises young classic cars and vintage cars in rare original condition and with low mileage that have been elaborately restored by the Mercedes-Benz Classic experts in Fellbach. The Collectors Edition comprises vehicles in good technical and cosmetic condition. Their patina gives them a particularly special character. Finally, the Drivers Edition offers vehicles in good technical condition that still offer potential for restoration work – they are perfect for all lovers of classic vehicles who want to drive their young classic or vintage cars on a daily basis.